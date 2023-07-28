Approaching the peak of Hurricane Season, here's what you can expect.

Tropical storms and hurricanes are more likely during the next couple of months.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is in full swing.

Over the past few months, there have been multiple areas of development and four named systems including, Arlene, Bret, Cindy and Don.

Although most of these systems have had no major impacts on the U.S., that could change as we approach the peak of Hurricane Season.

June and July are typically considered months of low activity. Chances for tropical storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes increase significantly towards the end of August, all of September, and the beginning of October.

Colorado St has updated their forecast for the season. You can find more on that here.