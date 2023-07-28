Approaching the peak of Hurricane Season, here's what you can expect.

MACON, Ga. — The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is in full swing.
Over the past few months, there have been multiple areas of development and four named systems including, Arlene, Bret, Cindy and Don.
Although most of these systems have had no major impacts on the U.S., that could change as we approach the peak of Hurricane Season.
June and July are typically considered months of low activity. Chances for tropical storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes increase significantly towards the end of August, all of September, and the beginning of October.
Areas that Georgia has to monitor include the eastern Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico as storms tend to develop most in these regions and tend to track towards Georgia.