After a much milder start Friday morning, temperatures warm in to the low 70s for afternoon highs. Friday will stay just about all dry with only a stray shower or sprinkle. Expect a mostly cloudy sky early in the day, and then more or a partly sunny look for Friday afternoon.

Saturday will trend even warmer, and once again the day itself will be pretty much all dry. Ahead of our next storm system, a surge of warm air will result in afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s for Saturday.

As early as Saturday evening we could have rain and a few storms moving in to central Georgia. The good news for Saturday night is that instability will be very limited. This means the severe potential for Saturday night is low, but of course we'll keep an eye on it.

The better strong to severe storm chance for us will come for Sunday. The SPC has outlined all of central Georgia in the level 1 threat for severe weather.

It still looks like it will be Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening with greatest strong storm chance. During this time frame there will be enough instability that a few strong to severe storms could fire up.

As of right now the tornado threat looks low. The primary thing to look out for will be damaging straight line winds.

We will continue to monitor the strong storm chance, and of course keep you posted with the latest.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance north. Highs around 70.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Small rain chance north. Lows near 50.

Saturday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible at night. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday... Showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

