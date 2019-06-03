After yet another frigid morning, our warming trend finally begins for Thursday afternoon. We'll have a few clouds around this afternoon, but still generally a mostly sunny sky with afternoon highs right around 60 degrees.

Clouds will start to build back in for the overnight, and tomorrow will likely feature more of a partly cloudy look. The warming trend continues Friday with afternoon temperatures approaching the 70 degree mark.

Friday is still just about all dry, but an a stray shower could creep in mainly to the north of Macon for the afternoon or evening.

Temperatures for Saturday afternoon will reach the low to mid 70s. The day on Saturday will once again feature just an isolated shower chance for the afternoon as we await our more organized rain chance for Sunday.

Given the latest model trends, we could have some showers and storms around as early as Saturday night, but our best coverage of rain and storms, as well as our main window to see some potentially strong storms still looks like it will come Sunday afternoon in to Sunday evening.

The SPC day 3 outlook brings the level 1 threat of severe storms in to our western counties for Saturday night in to Sunday morning.

The day 4 outlook includes all of central Georgia in the 15 percent chance of seeing a strong or severe storm.

The forecast remains fluid for the storm threat on Sunday. For now, just keep in mind that we could have some storms to deal with on Sunday as you plan your weekend.

We will of course continue to update the forecast as we fine tune everything.

Thursday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance north. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Small rain chance north. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday... Showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the upper 60s.