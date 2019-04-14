MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — As severe storms rolled through Sunday, Central Georgia is dealing with some damage caused by strong winds.

Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director, Matt Perry, says they've been dealing with downed power lines burning trees as a result.

Chris Elliot from the Forsyth Fire Department captured a video of one of the power lines, and if you listen closely, it almost sounds like a machine is malfunctioning.

Perry says in a matter of two hours, they've received more than 50 calls reporting similar incidents.

Macon-Bibb County EMA is reporting minimal storm damage. There was a tree down on Fulton Mill Road near Eisenhower Parkway, but crews were able to clear it.

