13WMAZ explains how weather helped the fight for freedom

Washington and the continental army evaded capture by the British with a little help from mother nature.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — We know the weather plays a part in our daily lives, but it has also changed the course of history. This July 4th, we look at how the weather was looking out for your freedom.

The war for independence: the continental army was facing off against the greatest military in the world to secure rights and liberties for generations to come.

It would go down as one of the biggest upsets in the history of mankind. Up until Mercer beat Duke in 2014, of course. So how did this ragtag bunch of Patriots pull it off?

They had some help from mother nature herself.

The organization dedicated to "saving America's battlefields and educating the public about our nation's history," known as American Battlefield Trust, depicts the events of the night of August 29th, 1776.

The British were taking New York and laying siege to the remaining Americans at Brooklyn Heights. With the east river to their backs, Washington would make the incredibly risky decision to evacuate his men across the enemy-controlled harbor to Manhattan. If this plan were to fail, it would ensure Washington's capture.

A storm with rain and strong winds from the northeast arrived the day before, keeping the British navy from cutting Washington off in the east river, likewise preventing the escape. Washington and 9000 men would have to wait for the perfect moment to escape.

The moment came when the winds died. They began to rush across the river in small boats, racing against time to get everyman across the river before dawn.

The sun would rise with the men at the rear guard, including Washington, still not evacuated. Mother Nature once again came to the rescue.

A dense fog hung that morning of August 30th, allowing Washington to avoid and escape potential capture and the fight for American freedom to continue.