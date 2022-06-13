Probability of Precipitation: How we get the numbers

Meteorologist Jordan West breaks down how rain chances are really calculated.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Summer's official start is next Tuesday, June 21, and we expect a lot of rain over the next few months.

Here at 13WMAZ we keep you up to date on the daily outlook, and to best prepare for your summer fun, let's break down what these rain predictions really mean.

So, what is the chance of rain?

In the weather world we call that "Probability of Precipitation." That means, "What is the likelihood of rain at any given point in the forecast area?"

And the formula we use to calculate this percentage is our confidence that it will rain multiplied by the area that will get rain.

For example, our forecast area includes all Central Georgia from Forsyth to Cordele, Montezuma to Sandersville.

If I am 80% confident that it will rain even a little in 50% of Central Georgia, or half of my forecast area, that means the Probability of Precipitation or "the chance for rain" is 40%.

The forecast area can be as small as a city or an entire state, so different sources may predict different chances of rain.