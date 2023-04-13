Fallen powerlines close Highway 90 in Crisp County during severe storms

Tracey Harrell and her husband say this has all happened before. They're used to the detours.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Rough weather hit Crisp County Thursday afternoon, knocking out power for hundreds.

Some of those downed power lines left folks without a way to get to town. Highway 90 outside Cordele was shut down for hours Thursday because power poles snapped and blocked the road.

"Every time it gets bad weather, the power poles down 90 just snap," said Tracey Harrell, who lives nearby.

She says it's a common problem. It's one her family knows personally.

"It's happened two times. One time they fell, and cars got stuck in between them," she said. "Which, my husband was one of the ones that got stuck in between them."

Then, it happened again.

"He was on the way to the store and it fell behind him, and one in front of him, and he got stuck again," Harrell said.

Thankfully this time, it didn't happen. Harrell braved the storm at home.

"It was real heavy. It got real dark. And the wind was blowing real hard. It was scary," Harrell said.

She thought about evacuating, but it was all over before she could leave. If Harrell did leave though, her evacuation route would have been Highway 90.

"I would've come this way. So, I'm kind of glad I stayed where I was," she said.

Later on Thursday, the Harrells did drive down 90, but they had to take a nearly two mile detour around the downed power lines. It's an inconvenience for most, but for seasoned veterans like the Harrells, it's just another day.

"We're used to the detours all the way around," Harrell said.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office says most roads were open again within a couple hours. They say they got cleanup crews out almost immediately.