What to do if a frozen pipe bursts, the dangers they can cause

With temperatures falling into the lower teens, experts expect some to deal with the unfortunate headaches of frozen and broken pipes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nothing could be more inconvenient than a frozen water pipe over the Christmas weekend.

Experts say the cold air we are dealing with Friday night in particular there will be some folks who have to weather frozen pipes.

So, be sure to leave the faucets dripping throughout your house.

Flowing water doesn't freeze as easily as still water.

Keep the cabinets open to your pipes as well.

Let the warm air circulate.

These steps won't cost you a thing and could save you from a flood of headaches.

"What we are getting ready to experience in being sustains days were consecutive days below freezing some of us will be in the single digits. That's why you're really going to see pipes. Freezing pipes bursting is from those consecutive days below freezing temperatures," said David Murphy with Johns Plumbing.

When water freezes, it expands which can cause a pipe to burst.

If that happens, you could have a big issue with water in your home.

It's an expensive inconvenience and can be dangerous too.

"Freezing pipes is a big danger, not as much as when they freeze, but when they fall out. If they leak on the electrical stuff in your house, that can also start a fire. To be very vigilant on making sure your house stays warm," said Northeast Guilford Fire Chief Jeff Chrismon.

Experts say if your pipes do freeze, turn off your home's main water valve and open the faucets.

That can help prevent further damage.