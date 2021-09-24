What to expect for Central Georgia weather amid arrival of fall

Meteorologist Alex Forbes takes a look at October and Fall averages in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Fall weather in central Georgia this week has brought questions about when to expect certain events in central Georgia in the days and weeks ahead.

October is typically a month of change for central Georgia. The average high temperature will fall from 84 on October 1 to 74 on October 31. The average low temperature will fall even more in the same time period, more than 10 degrees.

The crisp month of October also marks a tremendous loss of daylight in the peach state. We'll lose nearly an hour of daylight from the start to the end of the month.