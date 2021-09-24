What to expect for Central Georgia weather amid arrival of fall

MACON, Ga. — Fall weather in central Georgia this week has brought questions about when to expect certain events in central Georgia in the days and weeks ahead.
October is typically a month of change for central Georgia. The average high temperature will fall from 84 on October 1 to 74 on October 31. The average low temperature will fall even more in the same time period, more than 10 degrees.
The crisp month of October also marks a tremendous loss of daylight in the peach state. We'll lose nearly an hour of daylight from the start to the end of the month.
Halloween is the average first date of a frost in central Georgia. The first freeze is typically later in November. The first deep freeze, temperatures below the 27 degree mark, typically comes the first week of December.