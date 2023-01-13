Expect a cold morning with temperatures in the 40s during the afternoon.

ATHENS, Ga. — If you are headed to Athens on Saturday for the University of Georgia's championship parade and ceremony in Sanford Stadium - bundle up.

While the skies will be clear, the day will be cold, even by January standards, in Athens.

Campus opens to visitors at 7 a.m. Saturday morning when the temperature will be at the coldest of the day. A temperature right around freezing is expected with feels like temperatures in the mid-to-low 20s.

When the parade begins at 12:30 p.m., temperatures will have risen into the low 40s with the wind relaxing. This will make the temperature and the wind chill roughly equal to one another for the rest of the day.

A high temperature of 49° is expected by 4 p.m. Saturday.