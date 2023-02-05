Wind damages Buc-ee's sign in Warner Robins

The tall Buc-ee's sign along Interstate 75 was damaged from the constant wind Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It’s no secret that it was windy across central Georgia Monday and Tuesday afternoons. So much so, that the tall Buc-ee's sign along Interstate 75 in Warner Robins was damaged on both sides.

Video from Chris Dunn of the Georgia Drone Pros show the soft attachment separated from the frame of the sign.

Macon’s official observation site at Middle Georgia Regional Airport gusted to 43 mph on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, Robins Air Force Base gusted at 35 mph and Perry-Houston County Airport at 33 mph.

Buc-ee's sits at the intersection of Interstate 75 and Russell Parkway, about 5.5 miles north-northeast of Perry-Houston County Airport.