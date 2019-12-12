MACON, Ga. — Meteorologist Austin Chaney just earned an official Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society.

If you are a casual weather consumer, you may not know what that means.

The Seal of Approval from the AMS is a distinction that goes beyond earning a degree in meteorology. To earn this distinction, meteorologists must demonstrate meteorological knowledge through a rigorous written exam and peer-review of their on-air work. They are evaluated on their presentation of the weather story, graphical content and explanation of weather conditions.

"The Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) program was established to raise the professional standard in broadcast meteorology and encourage a broader range of scientific understanding, especially with respect to environmental issues," states the AMS. "Among radio and television meteorologists, the CBM designation is sought as a mark of professional distinction and recognition."

Now, when you watch Austin on 13WMAZ, you will see a an “AMS” Seal next his name on your screen.

Austin said, "To be recognized as an AMS Certified Meteorologist is a huge honor. I hope that our viewers know they can trust me to get them through scary weather situations, and that they can turn to my forecasts on-air and online to learn something new every day."

Austin joins Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones in earning the AMS certification. Ben earned his seal in 2009.

Congratulations, Austin! We are proud to have you on the 13WMAZ Weather team!

