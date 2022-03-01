Your photos from the 13WMAZ Weather Network: Jan. 3

Meteorologist Taylor Stephenson has the highlights from the 13WMAZ Weather Network Facebook group.

MACON, Ga. — We ended the year and started the new one with rounds of severe weather.

The 13WMAZ Weather Network was jumping with weather pictures from you guys so here's a recap from the week.

We had several severe thunderstorm warnings with the possibility of forming tornadoes, and Josh took an incredible picture of a severe storm in Warner Robins.

You can see the storm trying to rotate, but it never quite got enough strength.

Heading south through Houston County, on the same day, Lisa snapped some pictures of quarter sized hail.

That was one of the big stories of the day, especially because the hail didn't melt instantly like it does in the summertime!

Then, on January 2nd, we had a few severe thunderstorms in our southern counties that caused tree damage.

You can see these trees snapped in half in Ashley's photos from Wilcox County.