Your photos: Sleet, snow falling in Central Georgia (Jan. 21)

MACON, Ga. — Rain changed over into sleet and snow in Central Georgia Friday night, and people all around the area including in Gray, Crawford County, and Milledgeville reported seeing icy precipitation.

Baldwin County Public Works Director Wayne Johnson reported that they started seeing light sleet just after 7 p.m., and as the temperatures continued to drop, it was possible to see black ice on the roads. Public Works began spreading sand on the roads to combat these icy conditions.

Johnson said in a Facebook post, "It’s slicker than snot on a linoleum floor! With that, we encourage y’all to use caution if you have to be on the road."

A Winter Weather Advisory has been in effect all day for Hancock, Baldwin, Washington, Wilkinson, Laurens, Johnson, and Treutlen Counties until 10 a.m. Saturday.

PHOTOS | When it's safe to do so, send us your weather pictures on Facebook, or by texting them to 478-752-1309. Be sure to include your name and location.