Central Georgia Eats
- 'Bring the real flavor': New Middle Eastern restaurant with market, hookah café opening in Centerville
- 'The whole nine yards': New Southern cooking restaurant opens in Macon
- Family-owned Houston County coffee company brings a taste of Guatemala to Central Georgia
- New mobile espresso bar in Perry brings full coffee shop experience to you
- 'Flavors will take you away': New Latin American-inspired restaurant opens on College St in Macon
- 'No one has the same taste I have': Warner Robins man opens BBQ food truck
More Stories
- Popular Taylor County fried chicken spot opens new location in Warner Robins
- New 'One Night Stand' restaurant opening soon in Warner Robins changes menu daily
- New 'extreme dessert shop' coming to Warner Robins next month
- Warner Robins couple opens wing and burger food truck
- Central Georgia Eats: Check out the top 5 locally-owned restaurants that opened in 2020