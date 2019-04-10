WATCH LIVE
Breaking News

Central Georgia 2019 election results

georgia election results

Several council seats, SPLOSTs, mayors and a sheriff will be decided as voters head to the polls. Real-time Georgia election results include local races. Voters in Warner Robins, Perry, Centerville, Laurens County, Forsyth, Byron, Fort Valley, Roberta, Jeffersonville, Gordon, Irwinton, Ivey and McIntyre will decide on city council races. Election results from the Washington County Sheriff will be here as well as the results of the Alamo and Wrightsville mayor’s race. Centerville voters will also decide on Sunday brunch sales, while voters in Bibb County, Laurens County, Dublin, Monroe County, Peach County, Crawford County, Johnson County, Twiggs County, Washington County, and Wilkinson County will decide on SPLOSTS.
* indicates an incumbent

