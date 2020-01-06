×
georgia election results

Voters in Central Georgia will head to the polls on June 9, 2020. In Macon, they will elect a new mayor, as current mayor Robert Reichert is term-limited. Also, up for grabs are all nine seats on the Bibb County commission. Several other county positions are up for election as well, including the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney. Up for re-election in Houston County is incumbent District Attorney George Hartwig, who faces a challenge from Arthur Creque. In terms of statewide races, voters will decide who represents them in Districts 20 and 26 in the state senate, and Districts 2, 8 and 147 in the state house. Moving the primary election to June 9 also moves the primary runoff to August 11, if necessary.

