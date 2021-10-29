Gallery: 2021 Macon Burger Week burgers
Bearfoot Tavern: Signature seasoned 8 oz patty on garlic Texas toast, with house made spaghetti and marinara smother in melted mozzarella cheese and served with a side of marinara
Felicia's Cake Factory: Vanilla and Chocolate Cake, buttercream icing and sugar cookies
Yollah: Ground beef patty with queso, chorizo, lettuce, poblano, pico de gallo, pickled onions and fried avocado
Tzango Cocina: Spicy Chili style Ground beef formed into mini meatball chunks, Sharp Cheddar cheese, Fresh diced onion, bread, and butter pickles all served on a Kaiser roll
Tommy's Bakery and Café: Beef patty, cheddar cheese, topped with bacon between two apple fritters
Satterfield's Barbeque: Slow-smoked all beef burger with shredded lettuce, minced onions, house-made pickles and American cheese. Topped with house-made, bbq thousand island sauce!
Parish on Cherry: Beef burger sliders topped with ham, provolone and spicy mustard on a sweet Hawaiian roll
Ocmulgee Brewpub: House ground beef topped with a sweet bourbon glaze, smoked gouda cheese, creamy feta crumbles, crispy bacon, fresh arugula, and beer braised onions on a toasted brioche bun
Macon Beer Company: Two seasoned and flat-topped cooked beef patties topped with white and yellow American cheddar, beer braised onions, crispy pork belly, applewood smoked bacon, hot pepper bacon jam, shredded lettuce, dill pickle slices, with a house made burger sauce on an everything bagel bun
Lazy Susan: Beef smash burger with paneer cheese, tikka masala aioli, arugula, tomatillo and GA hot Chile salsa on a pita bun
Grey Goose Player's Club: Pasture-raised beef from Piedmont Cattle Company flavored with zesty ranch seasoning, special barbecue sauce, smoked cheddar, fried onion straws and jalapeno bacon for an extra kick!
Fatty's Pizza: Beef, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, ricotta, feta and mozzarella cheeses, and pepper sauce wrapped in jalapeno dough
Cashman's Pub: Beef burger topped with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, bourbon grilled peppers and onions with a siracha mayo sauce served on a brioche bun
Buffalo's Cafe: ½ lb. ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, home-made mac and cheese, home-made bourbon BBQ sauce and fried onion straws
Bianca's Grill: Six ounce beef patty with homemade chorizo, topped with guacamole and queso fresco
