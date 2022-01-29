Skip Navigation
Your Photos: Central Georgia gets a light overnight dusting (1/29)
1/5
Cecilia Carswell
Courtesy: Cecilia Carswell / 13WMAZ Weather Network
2/5
Destiny Foster
Courtesy: Destiny Foster / 13WMAZ Facebook page
3/5
Ashley Dawn
Courtesy Ashley Dawn / 13WMAZ Weather Network
4/5
Christine Corley
Courtesy Christina Corley / 13WMAZ Weather Network
5/5
Marilyn Cupp
Courtesy of Marilyn Cupp / 13WMAZ Weather Network
1
/
5
×
Cecilia Carswell
Courtesy: Cecilia Carswell / 13WMAZ Weather Network
