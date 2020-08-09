Skip Navigation
Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com
Your Photos: Central Georgia goes back to school (9/8/20)
1/19
Kerry Hatcher(Dad)
Went smoother than expected, big thanks to Northwoods Academy and Ms. Gilbert!! Credit: Kerry Hatcher(Dad)
2/19
Bobbie
Credit: Bobbie
3/19
Tasha Smith, Kristen Sweat
Credit: Tasha Smith, Kristen Sweat
4/19
Tasha Smith, Kristen Sweat
Credit: Tasha Smith, Kristen Sweat
5/19
Mom
Credit: Mom
6/19
Mama
Credit: Mama
7/19
Mama
Credit: Mama
8/19
Amy Kinn
Calla is starting 3rd grade at Porter and Alexander is starting 9th grade at Rutland High Credit: Amy Kinn
9/19
Amy Kinn
Calla is starting 3rd grade at Porter and Alexander is starting 9th grade at Rutland High Credit: Amy Kinn
10/19
Mom
Credit: Mom
11/19
Mary Hatper
Knight Moctezuma at Northwoods Academy Credit: Mary Hatper
12/19
Angela O’Dell
Credit: Angela O’Dell
13/19
Mama (Tiffany)
Credit: Mama (Tiffany)
14/19
Angela O’Dell
Credit: Angela O’Dell
15/19
Kerry Hatcher(Dad)
Went smoother than expected, big thanks to Northwoods Academy and Ms. Gilbert!! Credit: Kerry Hatcher(Dad)
16/19
Jodi Pittman
Peighton Pittman goes to a Southwest Laurens Elementary School. Credit: Jodi Pittman
17/19
Kristen Campbell
Northwest Laurens Elementary School 4th & 2nd grade Credit: Kristen Campbell
18/19
Jesse Savage
Si Savage’s first day of 1st grade at SWLE, and Emmi Ruth is moving up to the three year old class at Micah’s. Credit: Jesse Savage
19/19
Caitlin McLendon
This is Callie McLendon on her first day of preschool. She goes to Johnson County Elementary. Credit: Caitlin McLendon
1
/
19
×
Kerry Hatcher(Dad)
Went smoother than expected, big thanks to Northwoods Academy and Ms. Gilbert!! Credit: Kerry Hatcher(Dad)
