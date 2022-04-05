Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Life
#13Investigates
Sports
Health
Features
Economy
Entertainment
Nation World
Politics
Weird/Watercooler
Latest News Stories
Homes damaged during storms near Rosa Taylor Elementary in Macon
Bleckley County EMA Director Matt Kelley speaks on storm damage in the area
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
7-Day / Hourly
Traffic
Closings & Delays
Skycams
Weather Maps
Latest Weather Stories
Homes damaged during storms near Rosa Taylor Elementary in Macon
Bleckley County EMA Director Matt Kelley speaks on storm damage in the area
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Macon, GA »
67°
Macon, GA »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Central Georgia Eats
Coronavirus
Straight from the Heart
VERIFY
#13Investigates
Hurricane Center
Macon
Warner Robins
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Your Photos: Severe storms leave damage across Central Georgia
1/12
Brooke Douglas
Crawford County damage - Brooke Douglas
2/12
Brooke Douglas
Crawford County damage - Brooke Douglas
3/12
Brooke Douglas
Crawford County damage - Brooke Douglas
4/12
5/12
Christina Peek
Roberts Rd in Kathleen - courtesy Christina Peek
6/12
Michelle Parks Griffin
High Point North off Wimbish Rd - courtesy Michelle Parks Griffin
7/12
Michelle Parks Griffin
High Point North off Wimbish Rd - courtesy Michelle Parks Griffin
8/12
Jacob Kyle Peacock
Old Hawkinsville Rd and Hwy 96 - courtesy Jacob Kyle Peacock
9/12
April Rogers
Statham's Landing in Warner Robins
10/12
April Rogers
Statham's Landing in Warner Robins
11/12
Riley Windham
Near Old Lundy Rd and Wimbish (courtesy: Riley Windham)
12/12
Riley Windham
Area of Amerson River Park and Wimbish Road - courtesy Riley Windham
1
/
12
×
Brooke Douglas
Crawford County damage - Brooke Douglas
More
WMAZ would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow