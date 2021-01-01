Skip Navigation
Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com
PHOTOS: Central Georgia storm damage (Jan. 1, 2021)
1/25
Hammond
Damage in Juliette
2/25
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office
3/25
Jessica Stokes
Tornado damage in Taylor County
4/25
Jessica Stokes
Tornado damage in Taylor County
5/25
Graham Jackson
Baldwin County Airport
6/25
Graham Jackson
Baldwin County Airport
7/25
Viewer
Storm damage in Musella
8/25
Viewer
9/25
Viewer
10/25
Viewer
11/25
Viewer
Lake Sinclair in Putnam County
12/25
Ashley Hill
Taylor County trees blown over (courtesy of Ashley Hill)
13/25
Viewer
14/25
Viewer
15/25
Sarah Hammond
Credit: Sarah Hammond
16/25
Sarah Hammond
Credit: Sarah Hammond
17/25
Ashley Hill
Taylor County damage
18/25
Ashley Hill
Taylor County damage
19/25
Ashley Hill
Taylor County damage
20/25
Ashley Hill
Taylor County damage
21/25
Ashley Hill
Taylor County damage
22/25
Ashley Hill
Taylor County damage
23/25
Ashley Hill
Taylor County damage
24/25
Ricky Sharon
Crawford County EMA damage
25/25
Ricky Sharon
Crawford County EMA damage
1
/
25
×
Hammond
Damage in Juliette
More
