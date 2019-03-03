WATCH LIVE
© 2019 WMAZ-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Breaking Live Video

Live coverage: Tornado Warnings in effect

Weather Alert

28 Weather Alerts
PHOTOS | Severe Weather 3/3/19
01 / 21
Peach County
02 / 21
Randolph County, Georgia
03 / 21
Peach County
04 / 21
Cuthbert, Georgia
05 / 21
06 / 21
07 / 21
Viewer Thomas Wilson sent us this photo from Wesley Chapel Rd.
08 / 21
Houston County
09 / 21
Crawford County
10 / 21
11 / 21
Randolph County, Georgia
12 / 21
A home on Wesley Chapel Road.
13 / 21
14 / 21
House destroyed pic sent to 13WMAZ by Peggy Daniel " House on Greer rd fort valley"
15 / 21
16 / 21
Fort Valley
17 / 21
Fort Valley
18 / 21
Fort Valley
19 / 21
20 / 21
Hail in Crawford County
21 / 21
Peyton Anderson building

