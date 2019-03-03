WATCH LIVE
On Air 10:55PM
68
Macon, GA
Macon Weather Summary: 68 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
WMAZ Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Gas Prices
Alfa SkyCams
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
Athlete of the Week
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Falcons
College Sports
High School Sports
March Madness
Pro Sports
Super Bowl
Features
#Scene13
Amped Up
At the Border
Crime
DEALBOSS
DIY
Economy
Food
Georgia
Holiday Lights
Junior Journalists
Just Curious
Law Call
Macon Food Story
Magnify Money
Military News
Mr. Food
Oscars
Recipes
Shop
Verify
Watercooler
Where You Live
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
TV Listings
The CW
Jobs
Meet the Team
RSS Feeds
© 2019 WMAZ-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Breaking Live Video
Live coverage: Tornado Warnings in effect
Weather Alert
28 Weather Alerts
PHOTOS | Severe Weather 3/3/19
Peach County
Randolph County, Georgia
Peach County
Cuthbert, Georgia
Viewer Thomas Wilson sent us this photo from Wesley Chapel Rd.
Houston County
Crawford County
Randolph County, Georgia
A home on Wesley Chapel Road.
House destroyed pic sent to 13WMAZ by Peggy Daniel " House on Greer rd fort valley"
Fort Valley
Fort Valley
Fort Valley
Hail in Crawford County
Peyton Anderson building
01
/
21
Peach County
02
/
21
Randolph County, Georgia
03
/
21
Peach County
04
/
21
Cuthbert, Georgia
05
/
21
06
/
21
07
/
21
Viewer Thomas Wilson sent us this photo from Wesley Chapel Rd.
08
/
21
Houston County
09
/
21
Crawford County
10
/
21
11
/
21
Randolph County, Georgia
12
/
21
A home on Wesley Chapel Road.
13
/
21
14
/
21
House destroyed pic sent to 13WMAZ by Peggy Daniel " House on Greer rd fort valley"
15
/
21
16
/
21
Fort Valley
17
/
21
Fort Valley
18
/
21
Fort Valley
19
/
21
20
/
21
Hail in Crawford County
21
/
21
Peyton Anderson building
Featured Galleries
YOUR PHOTOS: Rain floods roads, yards (1/4/19)
WEATHER
YOUR PHOTOS: Sunrise over Central Georgia (12/17/18)
NEWS
PHOTOS: Strong storms move through Central Ga. (Dec. 2)
NEWS
PHOTOS: Central Ga. storm damage (November 7)
WEATHER
YOUR PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael storm damage in Central Georgia
NEWS
PHOTOS | Waffle House closes in Panama City Beach ahead of Hurricane Michael
WEATHER
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2019 WMAZ-TV. All Rights Reserved.