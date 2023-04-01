Another music festival in Georgia announced it will no longer take place

The news comes after months of shakeups regarding festivals held in Atlanta parks.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. It is unclear as to why Candler Park Music Festival decided to cancel the event.

Spring weather typically means a plethora of festivals across metro Atlanta. However, for music lovers, there are less options to choose from.

The Candler Park Music Festival is the latest to announce they will no longer proceed in 2023. They shared the news on their social media channels on Monday.

The intimate festival has been a staple in the Atlanta neighborhood for 11 years.

"We have loved every minute of producing the festival for you and cherish the community of fans, artists, vendors, sponsors and event staff who nurtured our little neighborhood festival into a signature Atlanta event," an Instagram post for the festival read.

Organizers did not specify the exact reasons for its cancelation this year but left a vague statement noting "as we embrace this necessary change, we look forward to what's next, stay tuned - we'll all be together in Candler Park again soon."

It's unclear if that last part means the festival will return in future years or not.

The news comes on the heels of other notable shake-ups to metro Atlanta festivals.

Last fall, Music Midtown in Piedmont Park abruptly canceled its festival, with speculation that it was due to the challenge by gun rights activists to bring weapons into the event. Their argument was that since Music Midtown was held in Piedmont Park, gun-owners should be able to legally carry there, as state law allows them to on government park land should they choose.

A similar cancelation happened with the 404 Festival originally scheduled for last August.

Shortly after, Zoo Atlanta - which is located in Grant Park - changed its rules to allow firearms after a similar threat of legal action.

And earlier this year, SweetWater Brewing scaled back the size of its 420 Fest, moving it from Centennial Olympic Park to its own brewery (which is private property) over "safety concerns."