Community helps search for Perry man's missing bible

Gerald Layson says his wife gave the bible to him 35 years ago.

PERRY, Ga. — Gerald Layson was on his way to church at Memorial Heights Baptist Church on Sunday.

It wasn't until he got there that he realized he left his bible on the back of his truck and now it was gone.

He says his wife gave him the bible as an anniversary gift 35 years ago, and over the years, he's filled it with memories like pictures of him and his wife from decades ago, notes, and songs that spoke to him.

His family posted about the missing bible on Facebook in hopes that someone would be able to find the bible and get it back to Layson. The post quickly got hundreds of shares.

Layson says he is overwhelmed by the support from the community. He hopes it will help him find his bible, but if it doesn't, he says maybe it was part of God's plan.

"I never dreamed so many people would want me to find it and help me find it," he said. "I would appreciate if I had it back, but it somebody else needs it worse than me, I hope they keep it and read it."

Layson says he left his home on Duncan Avenue in Perry and traveled along Main Street, Ball Street, and Courtney Hodges Boulevard.

He says the bible is in a brown leather case.