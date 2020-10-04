JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Birthdays can be hard to celebrate right now, but one family made sure their grandmother was taken care of.

Rhonda Merritt Daniel said her mother-in-law, Connie Daniel, lives in Jones County. For the past three weeks, she's been sheltering in place alone.

While Connie's six children check on her to make sure she's okay, Rhonda said this time they wanted to do something bigger.

They organized a birthday parade with all the grandchildren. Connie's friends and even the church choir kids she teaches joined in, Rhonda said.

Connie can be seen in the video laughing and waving to her family from her yard. One car even played the Chicken Dance song as they rolled by with signs and cards.

By the end, Connie was overcome with emotion.

"You can see from the video how much she enjoyed it," Rhonda said, in a Facebook message.

Happy birthday Connie!

