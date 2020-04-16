WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A group in Washington County is doing drive-by prayer services throughout neighborhoods to help lift spirits during the pandemic.

Wailing Women on Wheels is a creation by the Wailing Women Prayer Ministry. The group has been around for 27 years and is led by Pastor Carol Abraham. However, the drive-by ministry is just getting started.

Abraham said she had a calling to put 'her prayers on wheels,' so she talked to a county commissioner about using a van to travel around.

They pile into separate cars and drive street by street for a couple hours with a megaphone saying prayers for people who have COVID-19 -- for their healing and their families. Abraham says they also pray for healthcare workers and their strength.

Abraham says it was important to start this type of ministry, because there is power in prayer.

“Prayers change things," Abraham said. "Prayers change people, so it's so important to us, and when the Lord had us going out in the community, oh man, the response of the people. It was like God was using us to give the people hope, to give them courage, to let them know that this too shall pass.”

Wailing Women on Wheels goes out every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. They say anyone is welcome to join.

They also have a free prayer conference line where people can pray together or call in with prayer requests. You can access that by dialing 712-432-3900. The access code is: 447523#

