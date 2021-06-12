Cuteness alert: K9 puppies start their training

It's the first day of school for these sheriff's office puppies.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Mondays can be tough. The weekend is over. You're back to work or back to school or back to the grind.

But what can alleviate that is puppies.

And not just any puppies -- though we'd take those, too -- but puppies on their first day of school.

York County Sheriff's Office posted a video on social media of their puppies romping around. While it may look like these floppy-eared buddies are just playing, it's actually all a part of their training.

Deputies are evaluating them to see how they'll do at tracking.

"Handlers are looking for specific characteristics for elite tracking dogs: Drive, courage, determination, loyalty and natural instinct," the video states.

Beyond the adorable puppies, residents may notice other dogs hard at work in the area. This week marks the annual police bloodhound winter training seminar which is taking place mainly in York, Clover and in Kings Mountain State Park.

But people shouldn't be alarmed if they see them, since this is simply a training exercise.

