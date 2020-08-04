MACON, Ga. — Seamstresses and sewers all over Central Georgia have joined in the effort to make face masks for healthcare workers and the general public.

Costume designers at Theatre Macon and Mercer Theatre have also lent their sewing needles to the call.

With theatrical productions currently postponed, Shelley Kuhen decided to start making masks.

Kuhen is the costume director at both Mercer Theatre and Theatre Macon.

"There's such a big need for it and it just feels so good to give something back to the community," says Kuhen.

Kuhen, along with sewers Lauren Parris and Katie Trotter, have created over 250 masks with fabric from Mercer's costume workshop.

"We're always about collaboration and that's a big deal to us," says Kuhen. "Even when we're not all together, we're together... We bolster each other up."

The trio's masks have been given to medical professionals and civilians for free.

