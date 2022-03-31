Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (March 31)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Service Desk Agent I

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7704785277

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have basic computer and operating system knowledge.

Job Duties: Act as the single point of contact for all types of service requests. Coordination of all IT support groups to ensure maximum utilization of resources. Communicates independently, effectively, clearly and professionally with managers, supervisors, and employees to establish and maintain considerate and cooperative relationships. Pre-process service requests as they arrive through email, end-user portal, or direct customer input. Resolve requests and incidents as needed. Review and close service tickets to ensure the appropriate information is captured. Communication with end-users as required: keeping them informed of incident progress, notifying them of impending changes.

Job Title: Field Technician

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7677241610

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have valid driver’s license.

Job Duties: As a Field Technician, you will play an essential role in our mission to connect our customers to superior communications and entertainment products with the highest quality service. You will resolve cable and Internet issues, and install high-performing cable, TV, Internet, and Voice products throughout your community.

Job Title: Assembler

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7685376754

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Responsible for putting together component parts or pieces adhering to a specified set of blueprints or schematics, verifying the correct quantities of components parts and quality checking completed items, manage parts inventory and use hand tools and mechanical equipment to produce structurally sound products and structures.

Job Title: Teller

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7696421108

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 24 months of experience.

Job Duties: Promotes and explains other financial institution services such as consumer and mortgage loans, IRAs, certificates of deposit, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks and money orders. Receives mortgage, consumer loan and other payments and ensures the payments match balance due. Cashes checks and processes withdrawals; pays out money after verification of signatures and customer balances. Receives checks and cash for deposits to accounts, verifies amounts, examines checks for proper endorsement, and enters deposits into computer records.

Job Title: Packaging Dehacker

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7342182093

Job Duties: Responsible for picking up and grading of the fired brick from the loaded kiln cars and stacking them into the packaging monorail bins that are being sent to the strapping heads for banding material.

Job Title: Registered Nurse

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7677099230

Education: Applicants must have at least an Associate’s degree.

Requirements: Applicants must have graduated from an accredited school of nursing. Current state nursing license required.

Job Duties: Our Registered Nurses are on the front line of patient care, improving the quality of life of every patient. Our RN's oversee a group of patients with the support of patient care technicians to conduct patient observations, measuring stats and machine set up. This role is all about the relationships and bond you will create with patients and their families. Dialysis experience preferred.

Job Title: Electrician Technician

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7154927276

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience.

Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Applicants must have electrical experience.

Job Duties: Company is looking for Qualified Electrician and Electrical Helpers for full time positions. Company projects include but are not limited to residential, and commercial. Job duties include: ability to work within a team environment, operating hand and power tools of all types, cleaning and preparing job sites, and assisting other workers.

Job Title: Database Administrator II

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7701544076

Education: Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s degree.

Requirements: 3+ years’ experience managing infrastructure.

2+ years of experience hosting .NET on IIS through version 8.5 in a highly-available configuration.

Experience with managing databases hosted in Azure.

Experience with security auditing.

Experience with configuration management with technologies such as, AzureDevOps and Azure Pipelines.

Experience with .NET core is a plus.