Here's how you can track your stimulus check

ATLANTA — Your money is on the way! The IRS said it has begun processing payments, with the first showing up in bank accounts over the weekend.

The "Get My Payment" tool went live on Saturday.

Here's how you can track your incoming check

People can check the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS.gov website to track the status of their payment.

Then you will most likely be brought to this message " THIS U.S. GOVERNMENT SYSTEM IS FOR AUTHORIZED USE ONLY."

Once you read the message -- hit "OK"

You will be brought to a page titled "GET MY PAYMENT."

You will need to input the following information: Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Tax ID Number (ITIN), date of birth, street address, and ZIP, or postal code.

Status messages

These are the status messages you may see, according to the IRS site:

Payment Status: A payment has been processed, a payment date is available and payment is to be sent either by direct deposit or mail. Note: mail means you may be issued an EIP Card or a check."

Payment Status: You’re eligible, but a payment has not been processed and a payment date is not yet available.

Payment Status Not Available: We haven't yet processed your payment or you're not eligible for a payment.

Need More Information: Your payment was returned to the IRS because the Postal Service was unable to deliver it. Only people who get this message can use the tool to give us bank account information.

How often does it update?

The IRS said the tool generally updates once a day and the update usually happens overnight.

The IRS said recipients should not call the office since their phone operators have no information beyond what is available on IRS.gov.

Additional information

President Joe Biden signed the new $1.9 trillion rescue package on Thursday, providing for payments to qualifying individuals of up to $1,400, with payments to a qualifying family of four of $5,600.

Taxpayers who have provided bank information with the IRS will receive the direct-deposit payments, while others will get paper checks or debit cards mailed to them.