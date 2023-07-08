More Than A Number: Family Form

More Than A Number's goal is to give a face to the victim and a voice to the family.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Welcome to the More Than A Number survey page.

First, from everyone here at 13WMAZ, we are sorry for your loss.

We understand that this is a difficult time for you. We hope to make the process less painful with our initiative, More Than A Number.

Your loved one was a member of our community and we want to honor that.

With your help, we want to share who your loved one was with Central Georgia.

When ready, please send us photos, memories, and other details about your loved one by completing our online form.

Thank you for sharing your loved one with us and allowing us to share your story with our community.

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way.

The initiative's goal is to give the victim a face and a voice to the family and give the family more control over the process. In addition, to the survey page, a resource guide will be available to help families in the aftermath of their loved one's death with connections to various organizations for help with things such as counseling, cleanup and funeral costs.