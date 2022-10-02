911 call reveals voice behind January bomb threat at Spelman College

The recording was released in connection to the first bomb threat made to Spelman College on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: This 911 call may be disturbing for some viewers to read or hear.

Atlanta Police have released a 911 call in connection to one of the bomb threats Spelman College recently received. The 911 call reveals the voice of someone making a threat against Spelman College on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced it has identified six persons of interest in threats made to at least 17 historically Black colleges and universities across Georgia and other states. It is unclear if the person in this call is included among them.

Below is an excerpt of the 911 call recording obtained by 11Alive. This was the first threat of three that Spelman College has investigated over the past two months.

Dispatch: What's the address of the emergency?

Caller: Yes, hello. I'm calling to report a bomb threat. Yesterday, I went into Spelman College University with a backpack on with two explosives in them. Once I went to the main hallway of Spelman College and then I went to the secondary main hallway. There I placed both bombs there and their planned to set off in 30 minutes. I had picked this school, this university because of this reason. There are too many Black students in it.

Dispatch: And where are they located?

Caller repeated: In the first main hallway and the secondary main hallway going towards the cafeteria.

The school tweeted on that day police did a thorough search and no devices were found.

Earlier this week, Spelman students reacted to a third bomb threat leaving many feeling anxious, angry, and questioning what's being done to move forward.

The FBI is still investigating all of the threats made. At this time, no one has been arrested in connection to the threats.

Last Tuesday, Sen. Raphael Warnock, who graduated from Morehouse University - an HBCU, wrote to 11Alive following more than a dozen bomb threats to HBCU campuses nationwide.

"These recent threats are terrifying for Georgians. As an HBCU graduate and voice for our state in the U.S. Senate, I'm pushing federal law enforcement agencies to prioritize their investigations into these crimes, and connecting with the Presidents of our Georgia HBCUs to make sure they're getting all they need from the federal government during this scary time." Sen. Warnock said. "It is painful to see, particularly on the first day of Black History Month, our Historically Black College and University students being terrorized by threats of violence. I will not stop until these hateful threats are fully investigated and Georgians at our HBCUs feel safe.”

Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell wrote in an update online last week, "These threats are despicable. They are designed to make us feel fearful and vulnerable."

Campbell also wrote in her update last week: