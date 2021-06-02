The FBI's Atlanta office said Saturday that Bruno Joseph Cua of Milton had been arrested on Friday.

ATLANTA — The FBI's Atlanta office said Saturday that a metro 18-year-old had been arrested on Friday and charged in relation to the insurrectionist riots at the U.S. Capitol last month.

FBI Atlanta tweeted that Bruno Joseph Cua, of Milton, was arrested on "charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021."

Cua's actions in Washington were not detailed. The FBI said charging documents would be made available on the Department of Justice website, though those were not yet uploaded as of early Saturday afternoon.

A news brief in The Milton Herald from early December identified 18-year-old Bruno Joseph Cua as the subject of a police response for "driving a pickup truck with a large Donald Trump flag was racing around the parking lot blaring his air horn while kids were present."

Cua joins a handful of other Georgians connected to the storming of the Capitol, including south Georgia attorney W. McCall Calhoun, who posted to social media that he was among the first to break into Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the breach, and Cleveland Meredith, who has been accused of making violent threats toward Pelosi.