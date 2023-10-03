Judge frees 74 dogs seized in two Johnson County dog fighting raids from last May

No charges have been brought against anyone at this time. The owners of the two homes did not oppose the forfeiture of the dogs.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Georgia — Dozens of dogs seized in two Johnson County dog fighting raids have a chance at a new life.

Federal agents seized the 74 dogs in raids at two homes outside of Wrightsville last May.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Savannah says officers found the dogs chained to the ground or penned up in cages.

They found treadmills where dogs were allegedly chained up and forced to exercise. They say many dogs were starving, missing teeth or covered with scars.

Prosecutors say all of that points to dog fighting rings. A federal judge this month approved prosecutors' request to take ownership of the dogs. The owners of the two homes did not oppose the forfeiture.

The dogs have been sent to veterinarians who will try to heal the dogs and send them to shelters for eventual adoption.