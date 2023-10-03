One arrested and two wanted after attempting to steal an ATM on Bass Road

The attempted theft happened just before 3:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — One man has been arrested, and two more are on the run after trying to steal an ATM in north Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3:30 a.m., three men tried to steal an ATM from the Bank OZK at 1701 Bass Road using a Ford F-150. When deputies arrived, the men sped off in the truck. After a short chase, they jumped out of the truck and ran.

35-year-old Antuane Mcquell Simmons was caught and arrested. The Ford F-150 had previously been reported stolen. Deputies are still looking for the other two men in the truck. They do not have videos or pictures of the men at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our More Than a Number special.