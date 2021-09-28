LaGrange Police: Officer shoots man with machete 'multiple times' after Taser was ineffective

It happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning in LaGrange. Police say the man was wanted on drug-related charges and child cruelty.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now involved after an officer shot a man with a machete "multiple times" when a Taser failed to subdue him.

According to a statement from police, a city employee called 911 to report a suspicious man walking around with a machete near Karvelas Pizza restaurant just after 5:15 in the morning.

The man identified himself to an officer, who discovered the 39-year-old was wanted on three warrants for meth possession, cruelty to children, obstruction, battery, and possession of drug-related items.

Police say the officer followed the machete-wielding man in his patrol car near Hill Street before trying to approach him for a second time, but the man ran and the officer followed him near Greenville Street.

The man, who was still holding the machete, reportedly refused to drop the weapon when police asked. Authorities say that's when the officer confronted the man and deployed his Taser, but it was "ineffective." The officer then fired his gun "multiple times."

Officials say first responders gave the man medical aid at the scene before he as taken over to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. At this time, there is no update on his condition. No officers were hurt during the incident, police say. There is also no word on whether the man is facing any charges.