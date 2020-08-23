Officer Christopher Crowder was shot twice in the leg while following up on a drive-by shooting that had happened the previous day.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Little Rock Police Department, an officer was shot Saturday night while working in the area of Doyle Springs.

Little Rock police say Officer Christopher Crowder, 30, was following up on a drive-by shooting that occurred the previous day when another drive-by shooting happened.

The incident took place on Rosswood Drive.

The officer was shot twice in the leg and sent to a nearby hospital. He was sent home the following day.

This is an active scene, please avoid this area.