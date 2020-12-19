Nathan Larson, 40, has a history of advocating for incest and child pedophilia, and the sheriff's office said he runs child pornography websites.

DENVER — A 40-year-old man was arrested at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Monday after he abducted a 12-year-old girl in California, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said.

FCSO said that Nathan Larson of Catlett, Va., faces five felony charges in Fresno County for kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention for sex.

> Video above: Full FCSO news conference announcing Larson's arrest on Dec. 19.

FCSO and Fresno Police Department received a report on Monday of a missing 12-year-old Fresno girl, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators discovered that the girl might have been coerced into running away with a older man whom she met through social media in mid-October, according to FSCO.

Information pointed investigators to the possibility the girl was heading to Fresno Yosemite International Airport to catch a cross-country flight to Virginia to be with the older man, according to FCSO.

FCSO said that detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) then took over the investigation.

Detectives discovered through Fresno Airport Police and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) that the man was seen with the girl boarding a plane to Washington, D.C., at the airport, FCSO said.

The flight was scheduled for a layover in Denver, so FCSO said detectives contacted the Denver Police Department (DPD) to have the suspect arrested.

A Denver Police officer assigned to the local FBI Task Force located the suspect and detained him, according to FCSO.

The girl was recovered uninjured and returned to her family on Monday night, FCSO said.

Larson is being held in the Denver jail pending an extradition hearing. He also faces one misdemeanor charge in Denver for harboring a juvenile, FCSO said.

FCSO said that investigators believe there are other victims of crimes that have not been reported, based on the advanced grooming techniques he used.