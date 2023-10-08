Man arrested for pointing gun at driver outside of Warner Robins Union Hall, police say

Miguel Cole is accused of pointing a gun at a driver after a fight on Thursday at around 11:30 a.m., police say.

MACON, Ga. — A man is accused of threatening a man with a pistol outside of the AFGE Local 987 union hall in Warner Robins, according to an incident report from the Warner Robins Police Department.

Miguel Cole is charged with an aggravated assault charge and possession during a crime, jail documents show.

According to the report, at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Cole was talking with a man, Michael Ferguson, outside of the union hall at 1764 Watson Blvd.

That is when they say Gregory Collins walked up to them.

In surveillance footage reviewed by the officer, when Collins walked up, "Cole seemed to become more and more irate," the incident report said. Collins told the officer that Cole did not seem to like him being there.

Collins told the officer that he had reentered the building from the back and exited from the front of the business. Collins said he would get back into his vehicle and move to a parking spot further away.

Collins said that Cole then started walking towards him, and Collins said he began to drive away from Cole, the report says.

When Collin's car drove by Cole, that's when the video shows Cole drawing a handgun out of the holster on his right side and pointing it at Collins' car, the officer said in the incident report.

Collins said that he then sped away to get away from Cole. No shots were fired.

In the report, Cole says Collins was going to strike him with his car and denied pointing the gun at Collins.

However, the officer said in the incident report that the video showed Cole "draw a handgun out of a holster on his right side and point it at the vehicle occupied by Mr. Collins."

After Cole allegedly pointed the gun at Collins, he eventually returned to the business. While there, the report says that Ferguson was trying to calm down Cole, who was irate.

Then, another man, James Watson, walked outside to try and help Ferguson calm Cole down, Ferguson said. But Cole became even angrier and demanded that Watson return to the building.

He would exit the building again, and he said Cole walked back towards him. That's when he said Cole took the pistol from his holster, but he had kept it at his side and did not point it at him.

Eventually, Watson said that Cole said he needed to call Collins and "that Mr. Cole was coming for him," the report says.

Then, Cole walked away, got into a dark-colored Ford Expedition, and drove away, the incident report says.

Cole then showed up in the lobby of the Houston County Law Enforcement Center, where he was arrested, the incident report said.

In his car, he found a Glock 23 with a holster on the center of the console, a Ruger. LCP machine in the pocket of the driver's side door.