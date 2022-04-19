Paulding County parents arrested after 4-week-old dies from alcohol poisoning, sheriff says

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A mother and father in Paulding County have been arrested in connection to the death of their four-week-old infant. Deputies said doctors told them the child had a quantity of alcohol in its system that was over four times the legal limit for an adult.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said Sydnei Moran Dunn and Marquis Simon Colvin are currently being held in the county's jail facing a slew of charges.

On April 13, sheriff's deputies said they were contacted by authorities at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta regarding a four-week-old infant who was brought to the hospital by its parents and was unresponsive.

The officials there noted that the circumstances around the child's death didn't make sense and needed to be looked into by law enforcement.

Once on the scene, detectives spoke with the parents. They said Dunn originally told them that the child must have gotten alcohol poisoning from her while she was breast-feeding. The mother noted that she had drank a large amount of alcohol the day prior.

However, detectives then said she told them the father put alcohol in the baby's bottle.

After serving a search warrant where the parents lived, on Hillcrest Drive in Hiram, they located evidence of the crime, as well as a firearm. Sheriff's deputies noted that the child's father was a convicted felon and was not allowed to be near or possess a firearm.

On April 14, officials at the hospital said that the child had passed away.

Sydnei Moran Dunn:

Malice Murder (F)

Murder 2nd Degree (F)

Cruelty to Children 1st Degree (F)

Reckless Conduct (M)

Marquis Simon Colvin:

Malice Murder (F)

Murder 2nd Degree (F)

Cruelty to Children 1st Degree (F)

Reckless Conduct (M)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (F)

Parole Violation (F)