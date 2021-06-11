Shaq adds thousands to reward for information leading to arrest of man accused of shooting Henry County officer

The basketball superstar added $5,000, bringing the total reward to $30,000.

ATLANTA — NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal has added thousands to the reward for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of shooting a Henry County police officer on Thursday.

There is currently a manhunt underway for Jordan Jackson, the man identified as a suspect in connection to the shooting that left Officer Paramhans Desai, a 38-year-old husband and father of two, critically injured.

Shaq's $5,000 contribution brings the total for Jackson's arrest to a whopping $30,000 after a $10,000 reward from the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a $10,000 reward from the U.S. Marshals Office, and an additional $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

"Let me be crystal clear, we certainly will not tolerate any individual, regardless of who you are, coming to what we consider to be God's country of Henry County and harming any of our police officers in any kind of way," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said during a press conference. "So Mr. Jackson whatever hole you're in, I assure you we're coming to find you, we will place you in custody and we will bring you to justice."

The 22-year-old suspect is described as being 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds. Officers have a warrant for his arrest on aggravated assault charges.

Authorities say Desai was shot when trying to detain Jackson while responding to a domestic dispute in McDonough on Floresta Drive off of Keys Ferry Road.