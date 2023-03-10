Man shot and killed after attempting to steal police car in Lawrenceville: GBI

It happened on Tuesday. The department said officers pulled over a car for a traffic stop around 3 a.m. when a man driving a black Kia Sorento sped past them.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by Lawrenceville Police during a traffic stop, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

It happened on Tuesday. The GBI said officers pulled over a car for a traffic stop around 3 a.m. when a man driving a black Kia Sorento sped past them.

The driver made a U-turn, the bureau said, driving back towards the officer before ultimately abandoning his car. That's when he tried to steal the officer's patrol car, according to the GBI.

Police gave him verbal commands but the GBI said he ignored them. That's when officers shot and killed the driver. Neither Lawrenceville Police nor the GBI has yet provided the name of the man who was killed, stating that their family has not been notified yet.

The GBI said this is the 74th shooting involving an officer it has investigated in 2023, and this is week 40 for the year.

Lawrenceville Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 6 a.m. that roads were closed on West Pike Street from Old Norcross Road to Langley Drive.