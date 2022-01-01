Many metro Atlanta schools update COVID guidelines as students return from holiday break

Here's what metro Atlanta schools are planning to change in their COVID guidelines as students and staff return from holiday break.

ATLANTA — The increase in COVID case numbers has schools and universities in and around metro Atlanta adjusting plans for students and staff when they return to school after the holiday break.

Here are the changes that have been announced so far:

School Districts

Atlanta Public Schools: UPDATE: APS announced a change of course on Saturday, Jan. 1, with students who were originally set to return to classrooms on Tuesday, Jan. 4 now slated for a virtual week the first week back from break. Plans are now to have students return to classrooms in person on Monday, Jan. 10.

When students return, the district plans to continue mitigation protocols, including mandatory testing twice a week for employees, voluntary testing for students and mandatory masks. Officials say the mask mandate could be lifted in early February if case numbers are low enough. APS will also be offering a vaccination event for students five and older, APS families and staff on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clayton County Schools: The school district is pivoting to virtual learning to start the next semester, citing the COVID surge. According to a statement, students will be virtual from Wednesday Jan. 5 to Friday, Jan. 7. Employees will also work remotely during this time. Staff and students are expected to return back to class for face-to-face instruction on Monday, Jan. 10. District leaders are also encouraging families to get tested.

DeKalb County Schools: Students begin the second semester virtually on Jan. 5 through Jan. 7. All 12-month and 11-month employees, and 10-month assistant principals will report to work on Jan. 3. The district added COVID-19 testing will be available for employees at the Administrative & Instructional Complex in Stone Mountain Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, Jan. 10. Parents and guardians will be permitted to pick up learning devices for students on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4. The district also notes that breakfast and lunch will be able to be picked up from school curbside Jan. 5-7.

Decatur City Schools: As the school system prepares to return to in-person learning on January 4, the district is requiring all staff who have not been granted an exemption to get a COVID booster shot and have been fully vaccinated to receive one by Jan. 31. Masks will also be required indoors and outdoors on all school properties. The school system also plans to restart weekly COVID testing.

Fulton County Schools: The district will move to remote learning for all students on Tuesday Jan. 4 through Friday Jan. 7. At this time, the plan is to resume face-to-face instruction on Monday Jan. 10. Staff will be reporting remotely Jan. 3 and 4, but report in-person beginning Jan. 5. Masks will be required in all schools from Jan. 10 through Jan. 21. Schools with positive COVID-19 cases equal to or greater than one percent of the student/staff population will continue with remote learning until the number of cases decrease.

Gwinnett County Schools: Students are set to begin classes on Thursday, January 6. Based on community spread and the latest mask guidance, masks will be required in all Gwinnett County Public Schools facilities as the second semester begins.

Newton County Schools: Masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors at the start of the next semester. Teachers will return on Monday, Jan. 3 and students will return on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Rockdale County Schools: Students will return to virtual remote learning after the December break on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 and will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Teachers and staff will be virtual beginning Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 and will also return in-person on Monday, January 10, 2022. The district will also continue to offer free COVID-19 testing for students, staff and their families

Colleges and Universities

Emory University: The university is starting its next semester online as a precaution.

Spelman: The spring semester will start online on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Virtual classes will continue through Friday, Jan. 28 with in-person classes scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31. Campus move-ins will begin Jan. 24-28 and students will need to schedule an appointment before arriving on campus.

Morehouse: Morehouse College is delaying in-person instruction for students until Monday, Jan. 31, the college announced on social media Thursday. The college will be open for remote instruction only from now through Friday, January 28, 2022.

Clark Atlanta: All classes will resume virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 12 until Friday, Jan. 28. In-person classes are scheduled to resume Monday, Jan. 31. Student residential move-ins will be delayed and begin during the week of Jan. 24.