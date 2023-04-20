Macon's Earth Day fest at Amerson River Park offers environmentally-friendly fun for the family

They will have live music, kids' activities, and exhibits including Southeastern Reptile Rescuers.

MACON, Ga. — Saturday is Earth Day, and if you're looking to get outdoors this weekend and make a difference, there are several events coming up aimed at making Central Georgia a little cleaner and greener

The 13th annual Earth Day Festival is happening at Amerson River Park.

The event has grown from Mulberry Street to Tattnall Square Park, and now to the river park.

Children can also compete to complete all activities and win a T-shirt.

Organizer Sam Kitchens says it's a joy to see children come back year after year, learning and retaining knowledge.

"We see kids that tell us things that we don't think they know traditionally. After doing it this many years, we've seen kids grow from 2 to 3 years old, now they're 14, 15 years old and they come back, so many of them come back every year," Kitchens said.