Cirrus Academy Charter School placed on probation, could lose charter next year, says state board

The state charter schools commission wrote a letter to the school's board chair saying they found compliance violations.

MACON, Ga. — Cirrus Academy Charter School is on probation for alleged mismanagement and academic performance problems.

According to a state agency, the school could be at risk of losing its charter next year. Friday, the state charter schools commission sent a letter to the school's board chair, Shirlynn Kelly.

It told her the school is on probation until January 5. It's not the first letter the school has received about alleged noncompliance with state standards.

On August 16, the commission wrote Kelly a letter saying the school's governing board wasn't following its own bylaws since they're a board member short.

They also alleged the school's website had transparency problems because board meeting minutes were not easily accessible. The commission also alleged the Cirrus Academy board didn't follow state law when adopting the school's FY24 budget.

This week, the school fired back. In her letter, Kelly told the commission they approved new policies to recruit board members and that the website is fixed.

She also addressed the budget issue, saying the board has not officially adopted a budget yet.

Then came Friday's letter from the state that says if the school doesn't fix other problems, their charter could be revoked.

It alleges the governing board has 'demonstrated an inability to provide effective leadership.'

They cite three board members leaving since March and alleged failures of the board to approve essential business, like school calendars.

The letter says the school has only met state standards once in the last six years. The commission says Cirrus Academy failed to meet academic and operating standards the previous two years.

According to the letter, the school can get off probation before January as long as they complete all the requirements in their corrective action plan.

They need to file that with the state by October 15.

Friday afternoon, Cirrus Academy front desk staff directed our questions to Kelly. They told us Kelly knew we'd reach out by email and to expect a response.

So far, we've not heard back.

Cirrus Academy has a capacity of 460 students from kindergarten to eighth grade.