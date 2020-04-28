MACON, Ga. — COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in the plans of graduating seniors across the country, but that doesn't mean schools aren't cheering their graduates on from a safe distance.

Monday morning, Westside High School staff celebrated their seniors as they picked up their caps and gowns.

Over 170 students drove through to see their favorite teachers waving signs and congratulating them on their accomplishments.

"It was great. I really miss my kids and teachers," says principal Chip Horton. "To come out still practicing social distancing but having an opportunity to celebrate the kids is what I really enjoyed the most."

The event gave almost 40 of Westside's staff a chance to check on their students from a safe distance.

"We've all been staying home and trying to follow regulations so to get out and see the kids come through with smiles on their faces really made my day," says Horton. "I know it did the same for my staff members."

Seniors in Bibb county were originally scheduled to graduate on May 22.

Now Horton says they're tentatively planning to hold graduation ceremonies in late July.

RELATED: 'Meals for Heroes': Victory Lodge feeds 140 Houston County hospital workers

RELATED: 'Why not do something we love?': Perry Players host virtual rehearsals for latest play

RELATED: Here are 8 changes you'll notice at restaurants in Georgia offering dine-in service

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.