Music Midtown makes return today | What you need to know

COVID protocols, weather and how to get there are some of the most important things you'll want to be aware of.

ATLANTA — After being canceled last year, Music Midtown is back starting Saturday with a bang.

The lineup features a collection of superstar acts - among them Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus and 21 Savage - COVID protocols are in place and festivalgoers are ready for two days of performances at Piedmont Park.

If you're headed Music Midtown, here's what you need to know:

Tickets

Haven't planned to go yet? Don't worry, you can still make an impulse decision Two-day general admission tickets remain available at $145, with student rates at $135. For those who want a premium experience, there's also general admission plus available at $305, VIP at $650 and Super VIP at $1,300.

Getting there

According to the parking tracking site BestParking, there are a few parking garages and decks to the west of Piedmont Park within a few blocks (the closest appears to be on 10th St., just down the way from Flying Biscuit, and costs $15). Be warned, though - the area around the park is not great with traffic flow - and Music Midtown bills itself as a "car-less event" - so we'd recommend considering other options. The Midtown MARTA station can get you within a few blocks' walk, you could consider getting dropped off nearby with a Lyft or Uber, or you could find parking a ways to the north or south of the park and then walk the BeltLine the rest of the way. Also keep in mind that 10th St. between Monroe Dr. and Piedmont Ave. - the stretch of road where the park's south entrances open up to - will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Music Midtown: 10th street closed all weekend between Monroe and Piedmont, Charles Allen closed too. Your best bet is MARTA @MARTAservice or @Uber or @lyft Watch for pedestrians. @11AliveNews @11AliveTraffic #11Alive PS. Tell Miley Cyrus to wear pants. #MusicMidtown — Crash Clark (@CrashClark) September 18, 2021

COVID

Festival organizers are requiring that concertgoers be either vaccinated or produce a negative COVID test. Each day of the festival you need to bring the physical record of either of those. People going are also asked to bring a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Those who are not vaccinated need to wear their mask "throughout your time on site," and need to bring a rapid or PCR test result. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Weather

It's not a total washout, but showers are expected all weekend. So be prepared. Check things out here for a full forecast of the weekend.

The shower and storm coverage this weekend will be greatest west and northwest of Atlanta. That's where I expect the highest rain totals thru the weekend. #gawx pic.twitter.com/LgA2YuYFas — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) September 18, 2021

Times

The first act of the festival - Morgan Vinson - will go on at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday and Maroon 5 will be the last act to go on stage at 9:30 p.m. Tomorrow acts will start at 12:30 p.m. and Miley Cyrus and Marshmello, on separate stages, will close things out starting at 8:30 p.m. You can find the full schedule here.

What you can bring with you