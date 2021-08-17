Atrium Health Navicent helps Central Georgians get vaccinated against COVID-19 with pop-up clinic

MACON, Ga. — The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent helped people get vaccinated Tuesday.
The hospital hosted a pop-up vaccine clinic at the Wellness Center on Northside Drive.
They announced the clinic last week after Central Georgia healthcare leaders came together urging people to do their part by getting the shot.
Care coordinator Tynesha Jones says the vaccine will hopefully help stem the tide of rising COVID-19 cases.
"Those that want their children to be able to get it, to be able to participate in activities that may be going on now, that they are back in school, it's important to not spread it to those that may not be able to get it for some reason, and it's just important for those that want to have it to be able to get it to have a peace of mind," Jones said.
Atrium Health Navicent encourages people who've been vaccinated and those waiting to be vaccinated to keep practicing COVID-safe behaviors.