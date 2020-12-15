ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk has tested positive for COVID-19. That makes him the fourth Republican representative from Georgia to contract the virus.
Loudermilk said in a statement Tuesday that he's quarantining at home and experiencing mild symptoms, but hopes to resume his legislative duties soon.
He represents Georgia’s 11th District, northwest of Atlanta.
Georgia Republican Reps. Austin Scott, Rick Allen and Drew Ferguson previously tested positive for the virus. U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler briefly isolated after she tested positive for COVID-19 in November. But she later received two negative tests and quickly returned to in-person campaigning ahead of her Jan. 5 runoff against Democrat Raphael Warnock.